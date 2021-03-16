Wild tusker battles for life after being hit by train in Madukkarai forest range

Coimbatore :

The elephant, aged around 25, was part of a six-member herd that was retreating into the forest after consuming water in the Walayar river located abutting Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders.





The elephant herd was crossing the tracks when the Chennai bound Trivandrum Express from Kerala knocked it down on railway track line-B in Solakkarai forest around 1.20 am. On receiving information from the loco pilot of the train, a team of frontline staff, who were involved in driving away another herd of elephants rushed to the spot and informed the officials. Thereafter, the other members of the herd, which stood near the injured elephant, were chased away by the Forest Department. “The animal has collapsed and become immobilised due to critical injuries on its head, legs and hip. A large part of the tusk has also been broken. A team of veterinarians has been struggling to revive the elephant by administering painkillers and antibiotics, but the animal is unable to even stand up,” said Coimbatore DFO D Venkatesh. Local people said despite a warning board in the area, particularly in Walayar-Ettimadai railway section, to move slowly in view of crossing of elephants, the train drivers some time don’t slow down, leading to such accidents.