PT to contest alone, releases list of 60 nominees

Chennai :

“Puthiya Tamilagam is one of the oldest parties in Tamil Nadu wishing to bring qualitative changes in the lives of people. In this election, we are not part of any alliance and will contest in all the 234 constituencies,” said Krishnasamy, while addressing the media, in Ottapidaram.





Puthiya Tamilagam was part of the BJP alliance in 2016 and when BJP aligned with AIADMK in the 2019 Parliament election, Puthiya Tamilagam continued in the alliance. However, in the upcoming election, AIADMK did not allot the number of seats demanded by the party, which led to PT walking out of the alliance.





There were reports that Puthiya Tamilagam held talks with AMMK for the alliance, which did not grant the number of seats demanded. Later, Krishnasamy announced his first list of candidates for 60 constituencies. He said that the candidates for the remaining constituencies will be released in a day or two. He also said that he will contest from the Ottapidaram constituency and will be the Chief Minister candidate for his party.