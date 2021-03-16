EPS lacks Jayalalithaa’s composure: Premalatha

Chennai :

“In 2011, Jayalalithaa cancelled her election campaign and said that she will continue her campaign only after DMDK founder Vijayakant signs the alliance deal. Such were the qualities and composure of Jayalalithaa but Palaniswami lacks the composure,” said Premalatha, while addressing the media, at her party headquarters in Chennai. After releasing the election manifesto on Sunday, Palaniswami said that DMDK did not exhibit political maturity and composure during alliance talks. Countering the accusations, Premalatha said that DMDK has conducted itself in a matured manner right from the 2019 Parliament election.





“In the 2019 Parliament election, we were given 4 seats that we never desired,” said Premalatha. Though the DMDK cadres were in anguish, Premalatha said that she contained them and asked them to remain calm for the sole purpose of remaining in the alliance. Premalatha will file her nomination on March 19. “For this election, I am going on concentrate on my constituency alone. Deputy Secretary LK Sudhish will campaign in all the 60 constituencies,” she added.