Candidates, including heavyweights, file nominations in TN

Madurai :

Amidst jubilant cadre, contestants moved up to offices of electoral authorities to complete all formalities. Sellur K Raju, sitting AIADMK MLA of Madurai West and Cooperation Minister filed his nomination papers at Madurai West Taluk office in Viratipattu and RB Udhayakumar, sitting MLA of Thirumangalam filed his nomination before its Taluk office. The sitting MLA of Kovilpatti Kadambur C Raju, who also held the portfolio of Information and Publicity, filed his papers to contest from the same constituency. These contestants are two-time MLAs, who were given yet another opportunity to contest from the same constituency, sources said. As for Virudhunagar district, KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, sitting MLA of Sivakasi and Dairy Development Minister, filed his nomination at Rajapalayam Taluk office.





In Kanniyakumari, N Thalavai Sundaram, Tamil Nadu Government’s Special Representative in New Delhi, filed nomination at Thovalai taluk office in Boothapandi, sources said. As per directives of the Election Commission, procedures have been followed by the electoral officers. The police force has been deployed adequately to ensure that the proceedings are undisturbed.