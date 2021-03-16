Kamal’s movable assets at Rs 45.09 cr, EPS Rs 2.01 cr and Stalin at Rs 5.5 cr

Chennai :

The Chief Minister has movable assets valuing Rs 2.01 crore, including Rs. 47.64 lakhs in his name, while the Opposition leader MK Stalin has movable assets of Rs 5.5 crore.





According to the affidavit, total value of movable properties of Kamal Haasan accounts to Rs 45.09 crore and the total value of immovable properties account to Rs 131.84 crore, including a Rs 2.5 crore worth house in London.





Kamal Haasan has also stated that he has debt to the tune of Rs 49.5 crore. Kamal Haasan also has two cars with the total worth Rs 3.07 crore.





Palaniswami, in his affidavit, has declared that his total movable assets account for Rs 2.01 crore, including Rs 47. 64 lakhs in his name, Rs 1.04 crore in the name of his spouse and Rs 50.21 lakhs by the dependants. While the Chief Minister has declared no immovable properties in his name, his spouse holds properties worth Rs 1.78 crore and his dependant’s own assets worth Rs 2.90 crore. The total value of immovable properties accounts for Rs 4.68 crore.





However, according to the affidavit details filed by Palaniswami in the 2016 elections, the total value of his movable property was Rs 3.14 crore Rs 4.66 crore immovable properties.





DMK President MK Stalin has movable assets of Rs 5.25 crore. His movable properties were listed as Rs 1.1 crore in 2016 affidavit. As far as immovable properties are concerned, his assets registered a decrease from Rs 4.72 crore in 2016 to Rs 3.63 crore in 2021. AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who filed his nomination at Kovilapatti RDO office was accompanied by his party functionaries has declared total movable properties worth Rs 9.25 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 36 lakhs. However, Dhinakaran has pending dues to the tune of Rs 28 crore in the FERA case.