After nomination, Stalin to canvass votes for allies

Chennai :

Stalin, who filed his nomination here, was accompanied by Harbour MLA PK Sekar Babu and party functionary NR Elango, in line with the EC mandate on two persons alone being with the candidate while submitting the papers to the Returning Officer. His son Udhayanidhi filed his maiden nomination papers in chepauk. General Secretary Duraimurugan and district Secy E V velu were among the DMK leaders who filed their nominations on Monday.





Stalin who launched his campaign in Thiruvarur on Monday evening would muster support for his alliance candidates in Pudukottai, Salem and Namakkal on Tuesday. The following day the DMK president would hit the campaign trail in Dindigul and Madurai on Wednesday before meeting voters in Chennai suburbs the same evening.After touring Tiruvallur on the morning of March 18, he would campaign in Sivagangai and Pudukottai districts the same evening. On the last day of the first leg of the tour on Friday, Stalin would cover Thanjavur, Tirupur and Coimbatore. Releasing the itinerary, the DMK headquarters has advised its functionaries to strictly avoid organising events other than the one’s announced by the party.





Meanwhile, the DMK was learnt to have appointed leaders, mostly MPs to oversee the party’s electioneering work in the State. If sources in the party are to be believed, MPs K Kanimozhi, Dayananidhi Maran, A Raja, Shanmugham and Jagathratchakan have been appointed in charge of South, West, Chennai, Central and Northern Tamil Nadu.