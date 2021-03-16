DMK will investigate Jaya’s death if voted to power: Stalin

DMK president MK Stalin who kick-started his election campaign sentimentally from his late father M Karunanidhi’s home town in Tiruvarur on Monday evening, reiterated that the party after forming the government would investigate the death of late chief minister late J Jayalalithaa.

Thiruchirapalli : In a massive gathering at Tiruvarur, Stalin pointed out on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statement that both Karunanidhi and Stalin are responsible for the death of Jayalalithaa. “I challenge Palaniswami to file a case against us if he thinks that the charges are true. Even Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who raised doubt about the death after his Dharmayutham, has not been present even after the inquiry commission summoned him four times. If they are not guilty, they should have faced the commission,” said Stalin. Stating that the DMK delegation had submitted a complaint with the Governor against Palaniswami and the ministers for their involvement in corruption with solid proofs. The DMK even approached the High Court to register a case against them but Palaniswami, fearing conviction, approached the Supreme Court and sought a ban on the issue. Referring to the AIADMK manifesto as the photocopy of DMK, Stalin asked Palaniswami what they were doing in the past four years. “Don’t you have an original idea,” he asked. He also introduced the candidates contesting in Tiruvarur, Mannargudi, Nannilam, Tiruthuraipoondi and Vedaranyam.