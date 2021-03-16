TTV sure of winning by 50,000 votes

TTV Dhinakaran, general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) is confident of his victory from the Kovilpatti constituency.

Chennai : After filing his nomination on Monday to contest, Dhinakaran said he would win by a margin of over 50,000 votes and the AMMK cadre have swung into action to achieve it. His party cadre would work hard to ensure that rival contestants lose their deposits, he said. While talking to reporters in Kovilpatti, he said his party would work towards fulfilling the needs of Kovilpatti people, who are prepared to teach a fitting lesson to the ruling AIADMK government.