AIADMK suspends ex-MLAs, members for joining AMMK

Coimbatore :

According to AIADMK insiders, several party workers dejected over the denial of MLA tickets are now eying AMMK, DMK and BJP as political options. On Monday the party suspended four key functionaries in Virudhunagar district, where AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran is contesting and is poaching AIADMK workers. “Virudhunagar district level functionaries, including NS Vasan, AR Manikandan, S Ramaraj Pandian, KK Velmurugan have dismissed from the party primary posts. Similarly, former minister S Sundararaj of Ramanathapuram and former north Chennai MLA V Neelakandan were also dismissed,” said a joint statement.





The change of candidate Palaniswami in the Cuddalore district had also created a sense of dissent among the party insiders. The situation was such that the campaign vehicle of AIADMK was smashed by its workers after Selvi Ramajayam was announced as the new candidate replacing Palaniswami. Similar dissent prevails in Senthamangalam, Kallakurichi and Perundurai where sitting MLAs were denied seats, party insiders admitted.





Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reiterated that AIADMK will insist the BJP led central government repeal the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).





“The minorities have placed a demand before us to repeal the Act. Based on that, the party will urge the Centre towards scrapping CAA. Our ‘Amma’ government will stand to protect the interest of minorities,” he said to the media after filing his nomination to contest from his home turf Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem. The row over CAA, which drew widespread protests by Muslims, has become a bone of contention between the alliance partners BJP and AIADMK. Nevertheless, the saffron party had already made its stand clear that the legislation will not be scrapped irrespective of opposition from any party. Replying to a query that the announcement of six free cylinders to households has failed to create any impact among the public, the Chief Minister claimed that it would be known after the polls.





“Our election manifesto reflects the thoughts of people. People from all walks of life have welcomed it,” he claimed.