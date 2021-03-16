Candidates violate COVID norms

The candidates who filed their nominations across the region on Monday had ignored the COVID restrictions.
Thiruchirapalli: The candidates were instructed by the officials that only two persons would be allowed and should wear masks properly besides maintaining social distance. However, on Monday, contrary to the promise, none of the candidates was wearing a mask. Many candidates came in groups to showcase the strength and they were stopped 200 metres away. However, many persons found a way to outsmart the police, reached the venue and even entered the Returning Officer’s cabin.
