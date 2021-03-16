NATIONAL VACCINATION DAY: Fake news, hesitation among public hindering TN’s vaccination efforts, say experts

Chennai :

A 2014 study analysing India’s vaccination history had highlighted the hesitation and resistance in the early days. “The early twentieth century witnessed the challenges in expansion of smallpox vaccination, typhoid vaccine trial in Indian army personnel, and setting up of vaccine institutes in almost every State… [but] reluctance, opposition and a slow acceptance of vaccination have been the characteristic of vaccination history in the country,” it said.





But Tamil Nadu’s success with smallpox vaccine was nationally and globally recognised, and the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy, had a BCG vaccine production unit as early as 1948.





“Tamil Nadu was known for its leadership in vaccinating a large number of its populace, and having less anti-vaccination groups. To address issues of accessibility, a robust distribution system was put in place through the Primary Health Centres across the State,” said Dr Vijayalakshmi B, Senior Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital.





However, the concept of protecting elderly through vaccination is not given much importance in India, which has hindered the permeation of adult vaccines like in the case of COVID vaccines, added Dr Subramanian Swaminathan, Director - Infectious Diseases, Gleneagles Global Health City.





The hesitation seen decades ago is there even today, noted experts, blaming it on two reasons. The first, according to Dr Vijayalakshmi, is the wide reach of fake news. “There is a lot of information available on the vaccination, but the problem is the spread of fake news through WhatsApp and other social media. Blatantly false information is spread on the vaccine, while facts are being twisted and presented incorrectly,” she added.





Dr Swaminathan also blamed the gaps in the government’s efforts to disseminate correct information. Noting the work done during vaccinations like polio and conditions like HIV-AIDS, he said the authorities missed this important part, focused as they were on controlling the outbreak.





“They did not put forth information in the public domain in a manner that a layman can understand. This is a historical issue in India. The West has made this information more accessible, but India is still stuck in the 1960s,” he said.