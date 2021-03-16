Courts cannot blindly accept Railways blaming passengers for shortfalls: HC

Chennai :

Pointing out that this was the reality and the truth prevailing, Justice SM Subramaniam said, “Such being the responsibility of the law enforcing officials, on what basis can a poor passenger be blamed for crossing the track unintentionally and by mistake in order to reach the other platforms?”





The officials and Railway Police personnel were fully responsible and accountable for not effectively preventing such illegal activities in Railways premises, he said. “The complex nature of scenarios and situations prevailing in railway stations across the country cannot be neglected by the courts, and the courts cannot shut its eyes with reference to the truth as well as the circumstances,” the judge said.





Further, noting that Railways authorities may take claim in defence that foot over bridges were being made available for passengers, the court said, “For instance, in Chennai Egmore railway station, the over bridge is very high and senior citizens are not in a position to climb the steps. Such practical difficulties are also to be considered by the Railways authorities, more specifically with reference to the current day developments and technological advancements.”





Reiterating that passengers could not be blamed when such crossings were freely permitted by the authorities or RPF even at the railway stations in the city, Justice Subramaniam said all those officials, including the police personnel, must be held accountable.





“The Railways is bound to institute action against those officials who have failed to perform their duties with utmost devotion. Further, negligence, lapses, dereliction of duty on the part of the officials are also to be looked into for the purpose of prosecution,” the court added.





The observations were made while setting aside a Railway Tribunal order which refused compensation to the kin of a 64-year-old man citing trespass though he fell from a train and had a valid train ticket.