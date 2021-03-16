4 TN dists witnessing 2nd wave: Thanjai DME

Despite the pandemic having been brought under control in the State, four districts are now witnessing a surge, said the Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr R Narayana Babu in Thanjavur on Monday.

Source: ANI Thiruchirapalli : After visiting the school students being treated for COVID at Thanjavur medical college, the DME told the media that the group would be discharged in a few days. Narayana Babu further said that a second wave was being witnessed in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur and Coimbatore, but in southern districts, only 350 people get treated per day.