IIT-M sets up advisory board to guide it on global best practices

According to the announcement on Monday, the board would provide guidance on the best global practices followed by renowned international institutions, enabling the institute to emerge as one of the top educational and research institutions in the world.





The members are drawn from various fields including business, academia and philanthropy. It would also help develop means to implement its plan of action outlined under the Institution of Eminence (IoE) project of the Union Government, said IIT-M Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi.





According to him, a key aspect of the IoE initiative was that public institutions selected for the recognition would be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 1,000 crore over a period of five years to become part with the best institutes at the global level.





Among the key goals of the board would be to help devise strategies to implement global best practices that enable acceleration of research programmes, establishment and growth of world-class research centres, encouragement of innovation and entrepreneurship and recruitment of top faculty members and students from across the world among others. Highlighting the global nature of the board and the extraordinary expertise it would bring to the Institute, Ramamurthi said, “The members of the IAB bring with them a good amount of experience and knowledge related to the nurturing of world-class universities.” Other key objectives and outcomes envisaged from the Institute Advisory Board include advising IIT-Madras on global best practices, helping the institution in continuing to raise Rs 2,000 crore endowment, connecting faculty and students with internationally acclaimed researchers and establishing strong industry-institute linkage.