UGC calls for info on Buddhism courses, Pali language to create database

Chennai :

The move comes as part of the Union government’s initiative on the revival of the country as a global centre of Buddhist Culture and Tourism.





Accordingly, the commencement of courses related to Buddhism and courses supplementing tourism studies and promotion of the Pali language was some of the initiatives.





At present only a few state-run institutions, including the University of Madras in Tamil Nadu have Buddhism related courses.





Referring to the UGC circular, a senior official from the Higher Education Department said, “the UGC has asked all institutions to call upon its Buddhist scholars, Pali scholars and alumni to help in preparing the database on all Buddhism related courses in order to promote Tourism.” “In addition, the institutions were also asked to send the papers of annual conferences, seminars and conclaves on Buddhism,” he said adding “similarly, non-governmental Buddhist institutions, association and Buddhist study centres were also asked to share relevant information to prepare the database.” The official said that the universities were also asked to submit the number of UG and PG students available in Buddhism and Pali related programmes besides sending information about the number of research scholars in those languages. “The database will not only have information about the courses, but also the culture and heritage of both Buddhism and Pali languages,” he said adding “the database could be shared with all the government recognised tourism operators.” He said accordingly, the travellers, especially those who want to explore Pali and Buddhism could access the database on request.