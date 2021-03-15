‘Media can’t be directed to promote anti-liquor movement’

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea moved by ALM led by AE Chelliah, an advocate, came up said, “In the absence of any statutory duty on the part of the Director of Information and Public Relations and two others concerned to provide such publicity, a mandamus cannot be issued to direct them to promote the Anti-Liquor Movement in Tamil Nadu as claimed by the petitioner.” “It is needless to say that it is open to the media to publicise the movement based on such press meet announcing the launch,” the bench added.





The petitioner contended that by calling a press conference on February 20, the launch of the said party was announced and that it was decided to field candidates to counter the Rs 30,000 crore income growth accruing out of liquor sale in the state. But, neither a single newspaper nor media channel offered even the smallest of space to highlight the presence of the Anti-Liquor Movement in the election battle, he said while pointing out that only if it’s ideals are popularised, like-minded people would join it in the Assembly elections.”