Man who attacked Kamal Haasan’s car is a die-hard fan of the actor

Chennai :

Following an investigation, cops released the man who attacked Makkal Needhi Maiam’s chief and actor Kamal Haasan’s car on Sunday. Apparently, he is a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan and was attempting to have a glimpse of the actor when the incident occurred.





Haasan's car was allegedly attacked by the man late Sunday when the actor-politician was proceeding towards a hotel here after campaigning for the April 6 Assembly polls, a party leader said.





Haasan was not injured in the incident though his vehicle's windscreen was damaged.





MNM leader and retired IPS officer A G Mourya tweeted that his party chief's car windscreen was damaged.





It was initially reported that the youth was drunk and he was allegedly assaulted by some MNM cadres and members of the public.