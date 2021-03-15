Indian envoy talks to Tamil leaders in North SL

Colombo :

During his three-day visit to the two provinces from March 11 to 13, High Commissioner Gopal Baglay also highlighted India’s long-standing cooperation and commitment to the development of the Northern and Eastern Provinces in accordance with the requirements of the people and priorities set by their elected representatives, the Indian High Commission here said in a statement on Sunday.





Baglay, who held a series of meetings with Tamil party leaders during his visit, recalled commitments of the Sri Lankan Government on the legitimate aspirations of the Tamil community for equality, justice, peace and dignity, it said.





He maintained that achieving them through meaningful devolution within a united Sri Lanka will also contribute to peace, reconciliation, inclusive progress and strength of the country, it added.





During his meetings, the Tamil leaders sought further assistance for infrastructural development, more economic investment and additional projects under grant assistance for development cooperation from India in the Province. Baglay assured them of continued cooperation from India in these spheres.





His visit came in the backdrop of the Sri Lanka resolution to be moved at the UN Human Rights Council next week. The resolution accuses Sri Lanka of war crimes with threats to take those responsible to the International Courts and impose targeted sanctions against officials allegedly responsible for human rights violations during the country’s three decade long civil war.