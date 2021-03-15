Minister Kadambur Raju booked for obstructing election official’s work

Madurai :

The Minister and his cadre failed to cooperate during a vehicle check on Friday by a flying squad team led by election official Marimuthu and the workers allegedly abused the team and the Tahsildar.





The dejected electoral officer then took the issue with the Nalatinputhur police, who initially filed a CSR, but did not take necessary action against the Minister, sources said. However, Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar, when contacted denied it saying the police had filed a case based on a complaint against the Minister under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of IPC.





Sources said the Flying squad Tahsildar was transferred to Vilathikulam under political influence. Thoothukudi Collector and District Election Officer K Senthil Raj denied it saying that the Tahsildar remains in Kovilpatti.