3 die of burns in match factory fire

Madurai :

Amathur police have arrested Durairaj (55), a boreman based on a complaint in connection with the accident, sources said. The deceased have been identified as Natarajan (50) of Muthulapuram, Puthuraja (52) of Amathur and Veerachamy (64) of GN Patti, sources said.





The other victim, Panchavarnam (50) of GN Patti, with 30 per cent burns to her body, is under treatment in the hospital, Virudhunagar Collector R Kannan said.





Those three ill-fated victims were experienced in the factory for over twenty years and he wondered how the accident could have occurred. After enquiring, the Collector said those workers were engaged in extinguishing fire initially and some friction of chemicals could have caused fire in the factory, which is a licensed one.





However, a team of officials after inspecting suspended the license. Seven teams, including officials from Departments of Revenue, Fire and Rescue Services, Police and PESO have been involved in inspecting match and cracker manufacturing units to check violations if any and necessary actions are being taken, Kannan said. According to District Revenue Officer R Mangalarama Subramanian, licenses of 80 cracker units have so far been suspended citing violations.





The district has a total of 996 cracker manufacturing units, including about 700 under PESO license. Teams still continue to inspect such units to check violations.





Sivakasi Sub Collector C Dinesh Kumar said three fatal accidents and two non-fatal accidents have so far occurred this year.