EPS seeks to outsmart DMK, unveils populist schemes

Chennai :

From free washing machines, solar powered cooking stoves to free two-wheeler driving licence for anyone over 18, the AIADMK, which released its 163-point election manifesto on Sunday, promised to pamper the public with everything one could possibly imagine if voted back to power.





Coming a day after the DMK released its election manifesto, AIADMK Convenor O Panneerselvam, co-convenor Edappadi K Palaniswami, deputy convenors, Ministers and party seniors together released their party’s promise to the public, which also includes free housing for all under the Amma Housing scheme, government job for one person in every family and even 2 GB data for students. The AIADMK had earlier announced Rs 1,500 for all women ration card holders and six free LPG gas cylinders on International Womens’ Day.





Senior leader C Poonaiyan who read the manifesto on behalf of both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami promised a slew of measures for women, including the ‘Kulavilaku Thittam’ under which Rs 1,500 would be given to homemakers per month, besides delivering ration products to households, 50% concession for women in town buses, free solar cooking stoves for all rice ration card holders and increase in maternity leave for women in state government service to 12 months.





The interests of students was also taken care of through announcements such as education loan waiver, extension of free laptops scheme to students of self-finance classes and so on. Similarly, social welfare measures such as increase in pension for old age persons from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month, increase in monthly assistance for differently-abled persons from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, increase in marriage assistance for graduate women from Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 and for non-graduate women from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000, were also announced.Reaping in the advantage of releasing their manifesto last, the AIADMK incorporated many populist schemes promised by other parties including the DMK, AMMK, besides their own schemes.





Free milk for anganwadi students, monthly electricity reading, monthly allowance for housewives, education loan waiver making Tamil the official language of Madras High Court were also present in DMK manifesto.