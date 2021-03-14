Tamil Nadu reports 759 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Chennai :

With the fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in the state now stands at 8,59,726.





The state also recorded four deaths in the said period, taking the death toll to 12,547, the department said.





While 547 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, there are still 4,870 active COVID cases in Tamil Nadu.





The total COVID recoveries in the state stand at 8,42,309.





According to the department, the total number of RT-PCR tests conducted in the state till now stands at 1,82,84,550.