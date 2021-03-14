Over 2,000 take part in run to mark victory in 1971 war

Chennai :

The run was the part of commemoration of 1971 Swarnim Vijay Varsh victory in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.





Besides 900 tri-services personnel, NCC cadets and officers and Rotarians, over 1,100 members of the public from various walks of life participated in the run to express their solidarity and pay respect to the bravehearts who laid down their lives.





The run was coordinated and conducted by INS Agrani and NCC under the aegis of Station Headquarters here with Commodore Ashok Rai flagging it off at Race Course, an official release said, adding it culminated at a colourful function at Government Arts College.