Farmers bury neck-deep to protest farm laws

Thiruchirapalli :

The farmers, led by P Ayyakannu, assembled near Ammamandapam and raised slogans against the State and the Centre for maintaining an unusual silence on the farmers’ issue.





They said the protest by farmers in Delhi had covered 108 days and over 200 farmers lost their lives during the protest.





Ayyakannu said a group of farmers from Punjab arrived in Tamil Nadu to campaign against the BJP and the AIADMK. However, they were stopped by the police at the entry point and were sent to Kerala. He said the three new farm laws permitted the promotion of genetically modified seeds which would affect the lives of future generations.





Since the government was not letting the farmers live peacefully, they decided to bury themselves in protest.





The Srirangam police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating farmers. The farmers appealed to the police and reportedly told them that committing suicide was a ‘better option’. Later, the farmers dispersed from the spot.