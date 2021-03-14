Four injured in fire accident at match-making unit in Sivakasi

Madurai :

The victims were manufacturing crackers at the unit located at GN Patti, Amathur when the incident occurred, sources said. District Fire Officer K Ganesan said the Sivakasi Fire Station received a call at 4.20 pm and it rushed personnel to the spot immediately.





Among the four injured, the condition of three is critical, sources at the Sivakasi Government Hospital said. The victims were identified as Panchavarnam (50) of GN Patti, Natarajan (50) of Muthulapuram, Puthuraja (52) of Amathur and Veerachamy (64) of GN Patti.





Panchavarnam suffered about 30 per cent burns and the others had 80 per cent burns, sources said. Virudhunagar Station Fire Officer N Kannan said it took them nearly an hour to put out the blaze in the unit, which had four rooms. Fire officials inspected the unit was a licensed one. the officer said multiple fire engines were deployed and the men used water tenders to fight the flames. The Amathur police filed a case and are investigating.