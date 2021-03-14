In a further surge, 695 fresh COVID cases recorded in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Chennai reported 261 new cases, while Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 65 and 54 respectively. At least four more deaths were reported in Sate (two each in private and government hospitals). The total deaths touched 12,543.





As many as 512 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the number of recoveries to 8,41,762. Currently, there are 4,662 active cases in TN. As many as 65,295 samples and 65,124 persons were tested on Saturday.