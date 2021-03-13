Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls: DMK’s manifesto to be released today

Chennai :

The manifesto of the opposition party Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will be released at 12 noon.





The party’s president MK Stalin had earlier expressed confidence of forming the next government and announced that the party will be releasing its manifesto for the upcoming state elections and the party's vision for Tamil Nadu. The state is set to go to polls on April 6 and results will be announced on May 2.





"Within 2 months there's going to be a change in the government that people are eagerly waiting for. We have planned to make Tamil Nadu become advanced in the next 10 years," said Stalin. "DMK is working for people irrespective of being or not being in power," he further said.