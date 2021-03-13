Over Rs 3 cr seized from DTCP official’s locker

Chennai :

A team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unearthed liquid cash of Rs 2.26 crore, bank deposits to the tune of Rs 1.12 crore, fixed deposits worth Rs 23 lakh and over 1.3 kg gold worth more than Rs 50 lakh when they opened the lockers and bank accounts of R Nageswaran, assistant director/member secretary in-charge, District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and his wife in Thanjavur.





Nageswaran was arrested two weeks ago while receiving a bribe. Including cash, FD and bank accounts the officer and his wife had a total of over Rs 3.61 crore at their disposal besides the gold ornaments in the lockers.





On February 25, Thanjavur DVAC unit laid a trap on bribe complaint, in which the suspected officer Nageswaran, was caught red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant for giving building plan approval.





The bank deposits were found spread over 10 accounts in different banks in his name as well as in his wife’s name, sources said on Friday.





Biggest haul so far





The seizure by DVAC on Friday is the biggest haul this year so far. Last year DVAC squads had made similar cash seizures when they searched the houses of pollution and environment department officers’ premises in Vellore and Chennai.