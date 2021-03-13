Be sensitive, counsel told over PIL seeking vax for diff-abled

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy on taking exception to the counsel seeking four weeks to respond, directed the counsel to be more sensitive and get instructions on the plea by next Friday.





The Public Interest Litigation had sought to include before whom the standing counsel sought to include persons with disability and their attendants as a priority group for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine since persons with disability by reason of their unique characteristics are incapable of maintaining social distancing and wearing mask.





Moreover, the mortality among persons with different abilities is reported to be higher than other age groups, the petitioner said.





The plea had also submitted that persons with disabilities face three increased risks with devastating consequences: the risks of contracting COVID-19, developing severe symptoms of coronavirus or dying from the disease and having poorer health during and after the pandemic whether or not they are infected with COVID-19.