EC told to consider plea seeking in-depth training for ROs

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy before whom the plea came up for hearing on Friday disposed it with a direction to the Election Commission to consider it.





The petitioner, B Ramkumar Adityan, in his plea had cited to 35 instances during the previous elections in Tamil Nadu where faulty nominations had been accepted by the Returning Officers despite the errors being substantial in character and cannot be cured on the day of scrutiny.





Seeking action against the 35 legislators as per provisions of the Representation of Peoples Act 1951 for filing faulty nomination papers, the petitioner also sought to educate the Returning Officers to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Chief Election Commissioner at the time of scrutinising the nomination papers to ensure that such nominations and affidavits are perfect in all aspects within stipulated time.





“One-sided information, disinformation, misinformation and non-information, all equally create an uninformed citizenry, which makes democracy a farce,” the PIL claimed.