TN varsities to get multimedia centres to encourage research

Chennai :

In addition, the existing outdated multimedia centers will also be upgraded according to the industry’s requirements. To start with, such centres will be established in Annamalai University, which would be expected to function in the coming academic year.





A senior official from the Higher Education Department told DT Next that the Education Multi-Media Centres (EMMC) aims to increase public and media awareness of the findings of educational research.





“To establish the EMMC a separate space will be provided inside the campus of the university,” he said adding that the place will be big like a conference hall to have several latest equipment.





Stating that equipment such as high-tech video cameras, handy cameras, wireless microphones, audio-video work stations, desktop and laptop computers, studio cool lights, video mixer, web presenter and streaming net server, and interactive touch screen panel will be made available in the centre, he said the centre will help research experts reach a wider audience and maximize the impact of their work.





“Training will be provided to the faculty members for using the equipment and software after the successful installation,” the official added.





According to him, a database of researchers and academics with a track record of expertise in the areas of education, which interest the public and attract media attention, will be created.





The faculties of the centres will have rich broadcast and journalistic experience in education to work with researchers to offer media advice, training to the candidates, who will get more knowledge and confidence to get better media communication skills.





“The EMMC will also interconnect students and researchers with national journalists on subjects making news,” he said it would help students to communicate their work constantly.