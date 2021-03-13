‘Brahmin only’ job notification for cook withdrawn

Thiruchirapalli :

In a statement, the association president V Ranganathan said that on January 12, an advertisement was issued in the newspaper seeking application from Brahmin candidates for the post of cook and neivedhiyam by the Arulmighu Thayumanaswami temple, Malaikkottai, Tiruchy. He said that his association moved the Madurai Bench of the High Court against the notification and the case came up for hearing on March 4. During the hearing, the government pleader told the judge that the notification would be withdrawn after the case was closed.





Recalling similar notifications issued by the management of Tiruvannamalai Sri Arunachaleswarar temple and the Srirangam Aranganathaswamy temple, he said that such illegal notifications were issued from time to time by the temple managements and they were forced to move the court every time.





“The state government and HR and CE should not seek applications from candidates on caste basis violating the Constitution and the Supreme Court directions in this regard,” he said, adding that the government should take actions against such erring officials and suspend them immediately.





He demanded the state government to appoint 203 trained archakas in the HR and CE temples and follow reservation in the appointment for temple postings.