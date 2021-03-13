Salt satyagraha yatra commemorated in Tiruchy

Thiruchirapalli :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a call to commemorate the salt satyagraha march and inaugurated a march from Sabarmati in Gujarat to Dandi in which 259 members led by the PM took part, on Friday. The event was organised in various states and in Tiruchy, the salt satyagraha march to Vedaranyam was commemorated in which the students from Tiruvaiyaru Music college performed bhajans to commemorate the event. Subsequently, a bicycle march to Vedaranyam was inaugurated by the district collector S Sivarasu.





The students who commenced the cycle yatra would reach Vedaranyam via Mambalasalai, Ammamandapam, Srirangam, Kondayampettai, Thiruvalarsolai, Kallanai, Tiruvaiyaru and Needamangalam on March 14. The event was inaugurated by the City Commissioner of Police J Loganathan, along with SP Rajan, DRO Palanikumar.