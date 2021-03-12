AMMK releases third list of candidates for April 6 TN polls

Chennai :

AMMK's allies include Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and they have been allotted six and three seats, respectively.





On Friday, Dhinakaran released the candidates for 130 seats, adding to the 65 he has already named.





The party chief is contesting from Kovilpatti against local AIADMK strongman and Information Minister Kadambur Raju.





Single phase polls to a total of 234 seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 6.





The party also named nominees to nine seats in the neighbouring union territory of Puducherry, which will also go to polls on April 6.