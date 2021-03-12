Kamal Haasan to make electoral debut from Coimbatore South

Chennai :

Interestingly, Haasan has chosen to contest the seat which was allotted to Congress and BJP by their allies DMK and AIADMK respectively.





“Coimbatore is a place I love. If Kongu region flourishes, all the places will flourish is a proverb. But Kongu has become a fort of corruption. To change that I going to contest there. I would raise my voice for the Kongu region if the people supported him,” he said after party vice president Dr R Mahendran announced Haasan’s electoral fray from Coimbatore South.





MNM which made its electoral debut in Lok Sabha polls 2019 polled the highest number of votes in the Coimbatore LS seat where Dr Mahendran got 1.45 lakh votes. Coimbatore South is part of the Coimbatore LS seat.





Recalling that that today is an important day in Indian history – the day Mahatma Gandhi took Dandi march as part of salt satyagraha, Haasan who released second list of 42 assembly candidates and lone Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat said that his (political) yatra begins on the same day.





Remembering his father Sreenivasan who joined politics attracted by Gandhi, the actor-politician said that his father wanted him to be a political leader and started training him on oratorical skills from the age of five. “My brothers were quite apprehensive about it and it becomes even more when I ended by school education. Particularly, my brother Chandrahasan was the one who stood between me and politics. Even during his last days, he remained me about politics. His wish was I should become an IAS officer and then join politics. Though I could not fulfil his dream of becoming an IAS officer, I have many former IAS at my party. My party is proud about it,” he said.





Among the prominent candidates in the second list includes Dr Mahendran from Singanallur, actress Sripriya (Mylapore) and Pazha Karuppaiah (Anna Nagar). Former bureaucrat and MNM general secretary Dr Santhosh Babu who earlier named as the Villivakkam candidate has now been fielded from Velachery. Entrepreneur E Sarathbabu who had contested as independent candidates in the assembly and the Parliamentary polls will contest from Alandur seat.





For Kanyakumari Lok Sabha bypoll, MNM has nominated Dr Subha Charles as its candidate. As of now, MNM has named 111 assembly candidates and one Lok Sabha seat candidate. MNM also candidates for the Puducherry UT polls.