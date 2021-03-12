DMK releases candidates' list, Udhayanidhi to face maiden election from Chepauk

Chennai :

DMK president M K Stalin on Friday released the list of 173 candidates of the party for the April 6 Assembly polls.





Unwilling to take chances in a crucial do or die election, DMK, like its rival AIADMK, has fielded seniors and resourceful prominent party members, including many sitting MLAs and ex-ministers. Unsurprisingly, Stalin will seek re-election from Kolathur. DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, whose candidature was a subject of debate in the political circles for a while now, would face his maiden election from Chepauk – Triplicane, a constituency once held by his late grandfather M Karunanidhi. Former DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan’s grandson A Vetriazhagan is the lone heir other than Udhayanidhi to be given a ticket afresh this time. Barring the sitting MLA sons of the party, a couple of seniors like I Periasamy and T R Baalu, most heirs of second-rung leaders like K N Nehru, E V Velu and MRK Panneerselvam have been denied the opportunity.





DMK general secretary Duraimurugan will contest from his native Katpadi constituency for the 11th time. Other party seniors like principal secretary K N Nehru, deputy general secretaries K Ponmudi (Thirukovilur), I Periasamy (Attur) and district secretary E V Velu (Tiruvannamalai) have retained their seats. Another deputy general secretary cum former minister Subbulakhsmi Jagadeeshan has been given Modakurichi seat.









DMK would face AIADMK in close to 120 seats. DMK propaganda secretary Thanga Tamilselvan will take on AIADMK coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam in Bodinaickanur constituency. A little known T Sampathkumar has been fielded against chief minister K Palanswami in Edappadi constituency. Secretary of newly created DMK Environment Wing and well known Jallikattu activist, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy of Kangeyam would dare state local administration minister S P Velumani in the latter’s bastion Thondamuthur. DMK would face PMK in a dozen seats, including Mettur where Srinivasaperumal would challenge PMK president G K Mani. Only 13 of the list of 173 candidates of DMK are women. DMK has also given tickets to newcomers like Dr R Lakshmanan (Villupuram), a former AIADMK MP who joined the party recently. Lakshmanan has been pitted against state law minister C Ve Shanmugham. S K Vedarathinam, a former BJP state vice president who joined the DMK last year, has been given Vedaranyam seat, where he once contested as an independent candidate and secured around 40,000 votes.