TN Elections 2021: MK Stalin releases the DMK candidates list for Assembly elections

Stalin released the list of all 173 candidates for the elections, retaining most sitting MLAs including seniors Durai Murugan, K N Nehru, K Ponmudi and MRK Panneerselvam-- all former ministers, besides others.





Addressing a press conference at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam here, Stalin said he will file the nomination, which started Friday in the poll-bound state, on March 15 and embark on the next leg of the campaign.





The party leader MK Stalin announced the list of candidates who will contest in the forthcoming elections. While DMK president-cum-chief minister candidate of the Secular Progressive Alliance MK Stalin will hit a hat-trick by contesting in the Kolathur constituency for the third time. Stalin is hopeful of securing a hat-trick victory from Kolathur, where he had defeated former Chennai Mayor ‘Saidai’ Duraisamy and AIADMK heavyweight JCD Prabhakar in 2011 and 2016, respectively.

While the much anticipated maiden candidature of Udhayanidhi Stalin will be from Chepauk constituency instead of Thousand lights. Dr Ezhilan, son of former state planning commission deputy chairman Naganathan’s son, is being fielded in Thousand Lights.

”2021-சட்டப்பேரவை தேர்தலில் திராவிட முன்னேற்றக் கழகத்தின் வெற்றி வேட்பாளர்கள் பட்டியல்”



-கழக தலைவர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் அறிவிப்பு.#VoteForDMK#திமுக_வெற்றிவேட்பாளர்கள்



1/3 pic.twitter.com/nYQ6qP5YFg — DMK (@arivalayam) March 12, 2021





It was said that the party has denied seats for the heirs of prominent dmk seniors, except ‘Perasiriyar’ Anbazhagan’s grandson, Vetriazhagan is fielded in Villivakkam is the lone heir apart from Udhayanidhi.





Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, secretary of the newly formed Environment wing of DMK, will take on AIADMK minister SP Velumani in Thondamuthur.





DMK will face BJP in around a dozen seats, including Harbour and Thousand Lights which are considered as strongholds of the party.









The DMK, out of power since 2011, is eyeing a comeback by dethroning the ruling AIADMK and has stitched up a rainbow coalition comprising the Congress, the Left, MDMK, VCK and other smaller outfits, apportioning them a total of 61 of the 234 seats at stake.





Since many of the parties including the MDMK will be contesting on DMK's Rising Sun symbol, the lead partner will be effectively in fray in 187 seats, Stalin added.





(with inputs from PTI)