TN Polls: CPI-M Gets Thiruparankundram, Kovilpatti Among Six Seats In DMK-led Alliance

Chennai :

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) an ally of the DMK will field candidates in Thiruparankundram, Dindigul, Kovilpatti, Arur, Kezhvellore and Gandarvakkottai assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.





The deal was signed by DMK president MK Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan in Chennai.









Tamil Nadu CPI (M) general secretary Balakrishnan had earlier said that the party has been allocated six seats for the forthcoming polls in the state.





“We will work on all the 234 seats to defeat the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” he said.





The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.