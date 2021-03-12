Denied ticket, AIADMK’s Sattur MLA joins AMMK

Chennai :

“AIADMK MLAs, who were denied party tickets to contest in the April 6 polls, have started moving towards the AMMK. Four MLAs are in touch with TTV Dhinakaran, ” a highly placed AMMK source told DT Next.





Sattur MLA Rajavarman after joining the AMMK said, “No force can save the AIADMK as it is facing severe anti-incumbency. Minister Rajenthra Balaji will face defeat and the entire AIADMK will be retrieved by the AMMK after the polls, ” he said after meeting Dhinakaran.





Earlier in the day, Dhinakaran told the media that his party was open to accepting the followers of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa from AIADMK. He also said that the alliance talks with DMDK were progressing, but the talks are yet to be finalised.





The AMMK also allotted Alandur, Ambur, Tiruchy, Tiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayamkottai Assembly seats to the Social Democratic Party of India, a pro-Muslim political party. AMMK has already entered the alliance with Osaddudin Owasis’s AIMIM party allotting three seats.





The party also named Therbogi Pandi and S Venkatachalam as the candidates for Karaikudi and Ambattur seats. For Gudiayatham, Villupuram and Maduravoyal the party will field Jayanthi Padmanabhan, R Balasundaram and Luck Murugan.





“Kovilpatti and Sathur are adjacent constituencies, and this will benefit the AMMK candidature. Further, both the seats have a large vote bank of Mukkulathors and Telugu speaking voters, which the AMMK has been eyeing. Even during the recent local body polls, the AMMK swept the Kayathar local body and these are factors that could have forced TTV Dhinakaran to contest from Kovilpatti, ” political analyst Tharasu Shyaam said.