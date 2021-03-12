Thirumalai Samudram farmers seek water from Mettur to save crops

Thiruchirapalli :

Farmers from the region urged the state government to release at least 1,000 cusecs of water from Mettur to recharge the Kattalaimettu Vaical so that they can save the standing crops. They said that they need uninterrupted water at least for 20 days which would rescue the crops that have mostly started drying.





“Though we have around four bore wells across the region, the farmers have no adequate money to get power connection and it is time, the state shows at least some concern over us and initiates steps to provide power supply that would help us restore the crops,” said VN Kannan, district secretary of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.





He said that the farmers from the region have been staging a series of protests to release water. But, the officials who visit the spot assure to release water but, no step has been initiated so far, he charged.