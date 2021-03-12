Educated youth can bring revolutionary changes, says President Kovind

Chennai :

Claiming that the NEP focuses on inculcating moral values and promoting understanding of Indian culture, he reiterated that education is the catalyst for change and the youth is the most potent agent of social transformation. “Last year, I had the opportunity to discuss with the Visitors and Vice-Chancellors of the central universities and higher education institutions, the educational scenario in our country and the implementation of the new policy,” he said adding “the new policy seeks to implement a modern education system based on research, skill, and acumen relevant to the evolving needs of the present.”





“At the same time, it would also include within its domain our rich cultural heritage in consonance with a futuristic outlook,” he added.





Expressing confidence that the implementation of the education policy would usher in an era of modern learning and education, he said, “It will create a brigade of researchers and professionals who would take our country to the great heights of development, as befitting our national aspirations.”





On the campus activities in the Anna University, the President said, “this university has been witnessing gender empowerment through education and it shows in the number of women students at this university.” The President said, “Out of total students being conferred with gold medals and first-class degrees, more than 60 per cent are women. This excellence displayed by women is a reflection of the future of India as a developed nation.” He said that the Anna University has been making an impressive contribution in the field of education and that is why it figures among the top institutions in QS World and National Institutional Ranking Framework rankings.





Speaking about Tamil, he said “with the antiquity of texts embodied in its ancient literature, it is not surprising that Tamil has been accorded the status of classical language.”