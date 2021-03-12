TRB to recruit more than 1,500 spl teachers, exam in August

Chennai :

The special teachers include craft instructors (sewing), Art Master, Music Teachers, and Physical Education instructors. A senior official from the recruitment board said that 69 per cent of communal reservations will be followed vertically as per existing government rules.





“In addition to communal quota, 30 per cent women reservation will also be provided horizontally,” he said adding “if qualified and suitable women candidates are not available for selection against the vacancies reserved for them, those vacancies will be filled by male candidates belonging to those respective communal categories.”





The official said that commencement of submission of application through online mode will begin from March 31 and the examination will be conducted in August 2021. “The exams would be computer-based and it would be conducted in multiple sessions,” he said adding “A candidate will be permitted to appear only in one session.”





He said soon after results, which could be expected in September or October, a merit list will be published. “Similarly, the board will prepare the list of candidates for certificate verification on 1:2 ratio based on the actual marks.”





“A total of five marks will be awarded during the certificate verification if a candidate has registered in the employment exchange after acquiring full qualification with up to date renewal,” he added. He said that after certificate verification appointment orders will be issued based on candidate’s performance and the merit list.