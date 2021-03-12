State steps up COVID checks to prevent spread from Kerala

Chennai :

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said additional healthcare personnel had been deployed at check posts along Walayar in Palakkad and other border districts to ensure the implementation of the e-pass order.





“A lot of people including workers, students and daily wage workers travelling in public vehicles and buses are unaware of the e-pass regulations when checked. Upon inspection, it was found that many of the daily wagers who had no smartphones were unable to register. They had no e-passes too,” district deputy director said in Coimbatore.





The officials said there was a hesitancy on part of routine commuters to register for e-pass. The surveillance has been stepped up following an increase in COVID cases in Kerala. Tamil Nadu received one COVID positive case in the past two days and several suspected people were being tested in the border check posts.





“Though the spike in the number of cases in Tamil Nadu cannot be entirely attributed to the neighbouring State, we had to intensify inspections to keep transmission under check. With the cases rising in Kerala, we are at a higher risk,” said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.