685 new cases, 5 deaths logged in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

In Chennai, 292 new cases were reported. Meanwhile, 52 fresh cases were recorded in Coimbatore and 51 in Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, Perambalur did not report any cases. Five more deaths were reported across the State (three deaths in private and two in government hospitals). The total number of deaths stands at 12,535.





A total of 543 more patients were discharged from several hospitals on Thursday, taking the number of recoveries to 8,40,723. Currently, there are 4,344 active cases in Tamil Nadu. On Thursday, the testing increased by at least 10,000 samples as 65,945 samples and 65,764 people were tested.





Meanwhile, 80,461 more people were vaccinated (32,313 elderly and 22,025 people with comorbidities). So far, 12,06,164 people have been vaccinated against in the State.