AIADMK legislator quits party, joins AMMK

Chennai :

Rajavarman profusely thanked V.K. Sasikala and Dhinakaran for having accommodated him in the AMMK. He said that only Sasikala could save the AIADMK.

Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam subsequently expelled Rajavarman from the AIADMK.

Rajavarman has been at loggerheads with Minister Rajendra Bhalaji ever since he entered the Tamil Nadu Assembly from in 2019 after winning the Sattur by-election. Several AIADMK leaders and local level cadres left the party along with Rajavarman.

Speaking to IANS over telephone, Rajavaraman said: "Sasikala is the only leader who will be able to save AIADMK. Both Palaniswamy and Panneerselvam knew what was happening at the constituency and how Bhalaji was acting against the interest of party workers."

"I am from the Mukkulathor community... Rajendra Bhalaji has antagonised each and every community here and no action was taken by the higher-ups in the AIADMK."

He also said that he will work for the victory of AMMK candidates across the state.