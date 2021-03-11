Unrest among AIADMK cadres over candidate selection

Chennai :

They blocked roads in Pallavaram, Chengalpattu, Madurantakam and Seyyor constituencies in Chengalpattu district.





District Secretary Chitlapakkam Rajendran has been announced the AIADMK candidate for Pallvaram constituency in Chengalpattu district. Some members of AIADMK in Pallavaram constituency protested against the decision and engaged in a road blockade on the Pallaram GST road this afternoon. The police rushed to disperse them.





Similarly, former MLA Kanitha Sampath has been announced as the candidate for the Cheyyu constituency, former MP Maragatham Kumaravel has been announced as the candidate for Madhuraantakam constituency, and Union Secretary Gajendran will contest for Chengalpattu.





Some members of AIADMK engaged in road blockades at ECR, GST Road near Madurantakam and Chengalpattu GST Road. Police arrived and dispersed the protesters who disrupted traffic in their respective areas.