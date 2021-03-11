Two arrested for smuggling PDS rice

Thiruchirapalli :

The Civil Supplies CID police received information that a lorry full load of PDS rice has been smuggled. The team rushed to Kabisthalam near Papanasam late on Tuesday and conducted a vehicle check. They chased and stopped a lorry during the check. Subsequently, the team conducted a thorough check in which they were shocked to see that a stock of 18.5 tons of PDS rice was being smuggled.





Soon, the team seized the lorry and secured two persons S Lingadurai (45) from Solayappan Street near Kumbakonam who has been running a flour mill and the lorry driver Sundar (32) from Thiruvalangadu. Lingadurai used to procure rice from card holders and polish it in his mill and sell to the Palladam poultries for higher price.





Based on the interrogation, the team arrested Lingadurai and the lorry driver. Later the rice was handed over to the TN Civil Supplies Corporation. Further probe is on.