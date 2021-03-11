With help from Rahul, 9-yr-old gets to visit VSSC

Madurai :

Benix John, a Class 3 student, residing at Palapally of Kalkulam taluk, has aspirations of becoming an astronaut. When Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi visited Kanniyakumari on March 1, the young boy had an opportunity to talk with Rahul. Rahul promised him that he would write a letter to the Space Centre in Trivandrum for a visit to get more exposure, John told DT Next.





The boy’s father Bright Sam, a van driver, said he received a phone call at 9.15 a.m., asking John to make his visit either on March 17 or 19 with COVID-19 negative certificate. According to VSSC sources, the letter from Rahul seeking permission to visit, reached the Centre on March 8.