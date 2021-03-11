Recent COVID spike not 2nd wave, says virologist

Vellore :

The recent increase was not the much-feared second wave as the number of COVID cases had not gone above 18,000 per day at the national level between January 6 and March 8. The main contributing states were Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.





Stating that the only way to combat the increase in numbers in these six states was to divert all vaccines and to ensure total vaccination of the population in each State. This would bring down the number of positive cases and fatalities, he said.





“If I was a general, I would divert all my troops to the area which was the most affected and bring it under control before going on to do anything else,” he added. The Centre has started phase II trials of vaccine candidates only in November whereas the epidemic peaked in mid-September. India goofed up here. We are now at the endemic stage,” he said.





On India and South Africa approaching the World Trade Organization (WTO) for anti-COVID vaccine patents’ waiver, Dr John said the government was erring.





“When a person patents his finding, it is his only guarantee that he will receive recognition. Also, patenting is a private issue and no government can intervene to convert it to a political gimmick as the central government is doing now,” Dr John concluded.