19 cops who tried to stop woman SP transferred

Chennai :

DIG B Shamoondeswari transferred the 19 cops, including Inspector C Suresh, who was transferred to the Thiruthani crime division and Sub Inspector S Manikandan was transferred to the Kancheepuram district. The four constables and 12 Armed Reserve policemen were also transferred to Kancheepuram. On February 22, a woman IPS officer, heading towards Chennai to lodge a complaint against a top cop, was intercepted by a team of police personnel headed by the SP Kannan near the Chengalpattu toll booth and was asked to go back to her district.