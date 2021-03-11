19 cops who tried to stop woman SP transferred

A day after the suspension of SP Kannan, 19 policemen, including the Chengalpattu Thaluk Inspector and SI who went along with the SP and intercepted the vehicle of the woman IPS officer in Chengalpattu, were transferred on Wednesday.
Chennai:
DIG B Shamoondeswari transferred the 19 cops, including Inspector C Suresh, who was transferred to the Thiruthani crime division and Sub Inspector S Manikandan was transferred to the Kancheepuram district. The four constables and 12 Armed Reserve policemen were also transferred to Kancheepuram. On February 22, a woman IPS officer, heading towards Chennai to lodge a complaint against a top cop, was intercepted by a team of police personnel headed by the SP Kannan near the Chengalpattu toll booth and was asked to go back to her district.
